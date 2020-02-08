Security National Bank Purchases Shares of 4,608 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,608 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,520 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

In other news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $232,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded down $4.94 on Friday, hitting $257.15. 448,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,402. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $270.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

