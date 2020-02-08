Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,040,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,035,000 after acquiring an additional 68,902 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 909,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 768,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.15. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $113.23 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

