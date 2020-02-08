Semux Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Semux has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $34,930.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023495 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017832 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002098 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000647 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

