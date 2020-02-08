Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several analysts have issued reports on SXT shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after buying an additional 47,637 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SXT traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. 171,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

