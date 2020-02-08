SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

