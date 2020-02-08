SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

NYSE:SHW opened at $572.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $410.35 and a 1-year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.