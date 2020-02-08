SG Americas Securities LLC Has $950,000 Stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. Nomura downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

OSW stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.55 million and a P/E ratio of 33.29. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million.

