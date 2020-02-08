SG Americas Securities LLC Has $960,000 Holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 60,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 7,100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $359,608. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.