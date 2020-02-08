SG Americas Securities LLC Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 457,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 195,832 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 158,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.70. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

PDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

