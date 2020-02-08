SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 251,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Diplomat Pharmacy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 141,391 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPLO. Barclays cut Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair raised Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Diplomat Pharmacy stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.