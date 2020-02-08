Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €37.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.07 ($48.92).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €40.77 ($47.41) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

