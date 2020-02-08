Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €37.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.07 ($48.92).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €40.77 ($47.41) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

