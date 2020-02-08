Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. 54,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,731. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -23.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,395 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 248,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.