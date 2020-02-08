Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. 54,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,731. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -23.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,395 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 248,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit