Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SIMO traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 631,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,840. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

