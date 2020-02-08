Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SBIZ stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 233 ($3.06). The stock had a trading volume of 15,333 shares. Simplybiz Group has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 268.65 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36.
Simplybiz Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Simplybiz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplybiz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.