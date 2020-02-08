Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SBIZ stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 233 ($3.06). The stock had a trading volume of 15,333 shares. Simplybiz Group has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 268.65 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36.

Simplybiz Group Company Profile

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

