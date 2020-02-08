Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Receives $44.41 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $662,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $574,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,143. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 92,188 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. 8,819,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

