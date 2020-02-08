SkyOak Wealt LLC Buys Shares of 11,195 HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in HD Supply by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in HD Supply by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 917.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 931,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 950,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,533. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

