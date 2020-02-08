SkyOak Wealt LLC Purchases Shares of 20,993 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 161,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.22. 1,517,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAK shares. ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

