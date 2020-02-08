SkyOak Wealt LLC Purchases Shares of 2,150 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.92. 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $118.42 and a 12 month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

