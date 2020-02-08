Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys 3,988 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti raised Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of MLHR traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,485. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.66. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

