Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Korn Ferry by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFY traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 141,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

