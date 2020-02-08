Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $651,000 Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $217,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,112,900.00. Insiders have sold 106,147 shares of company stock worth $4,677,823 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCRX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 350,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.