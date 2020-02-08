Smith Asset Management Group LP Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.53. 721,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

