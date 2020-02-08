Smith Asset Management Group LP Makes New Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 41,204 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 128,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.56. 781,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.25. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

