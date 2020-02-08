Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 2,830 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 55,433 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 24.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. 52,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $64.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

