Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 7,004 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 270,881 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,502,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 120,667 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cardtronics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of CATM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,399. Cardtronics PLC has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

CATM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.