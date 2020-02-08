Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target (down previously from GBX 1,830 ($24.07)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,825.14 ($24.01).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,866 ($24.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,866.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,827.53.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

