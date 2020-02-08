Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.18.

SNAP stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $119,058.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,374,497 shares in the company, valued at $19,971,441.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Snap by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after buying an additional 5,778,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Snap by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,325,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,609,000 after buying an additional 842,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,669,000 after buying an additional 329,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after buying an additional 48,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

