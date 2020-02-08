Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SDXAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SDXAY stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $21.28. 2,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,644. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

