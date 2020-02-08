Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,903 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 250,891 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

