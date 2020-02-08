Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.19.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,405,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 193.12% and a negative net margin of 1,101.69%. Analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

