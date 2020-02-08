S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.09.

SPGI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.48. 1,400,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,593. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.89. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $189.21 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18,928.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,374,000 after purchasing an additional 216,727 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $41,845,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $36,819,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

