Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 73,965 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,027,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

