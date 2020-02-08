State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FMC were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in FMC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in FMC by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,507,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $19,214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in FMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,045,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

FMC stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.85. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $70.62 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

