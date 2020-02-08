State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of WP Carey worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $232,393,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,897,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after buying an additional 251,476 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 216.0% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 264,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,685,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,352,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,064,000 after buying an additional 134,791 shares in the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WPC opened at $84.81 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.99%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

