State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at $34,678,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 85.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,125,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,442,000 after purchasing an additional 519,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,959,000 after purchasing an additional 225,665 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at $9,004,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aqua America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Aqua America stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

