State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,420 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 156.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,525,000 after acquiring an additional 660,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.60. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.