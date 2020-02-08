State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,970 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

