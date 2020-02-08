Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Steris were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after purchasing an additional 522,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 3.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,704,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,701,000 after purchasing an additional 91,279 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $900,169.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $152.87 on Friday. Steris PLC has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

