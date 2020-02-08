Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Sterling Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.38 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sterling Bancorp an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBT. TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of SBT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,915. The firm has a market cap of $363.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.24. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 71.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 127,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

