SThree (LON:STHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STHR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 421.25 ($5.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $451.55 million and a P/E ratio of 12.05. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 346.10 ($4.55). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 341.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 301.19.

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

