Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

SF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.56. 384,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $68.62.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $116,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,284.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,267 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,912,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,989,000 after buying an additional 137,057 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 29,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

