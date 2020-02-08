Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) & RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) Critical Review

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) and RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Store Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. RAIT Financial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share. Store Capital pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Store Capital has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Store Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Store Capital and RAIT Financial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Store Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71 RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Store Capital presently has a consensus price target of $37.86, indicating a potential downside of 4.98%.

Profitability

This table compares Store Capital and RAIT Financial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Store Capital 44.09% 6.92% 3.74% RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Store Capital and RAIT Financial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Store Capital $540.76 million 17.30 $216.97 million $1.84 21.65 RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Store Capital has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Store Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Store Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Store Capital beats RAIT Financial Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.rait.com or call Investor Relations at 215.207.2100.

