Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.50.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 57.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 35.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $27,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 428.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 126.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.95 and its 200 day moving average is $153.52. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $109.39 and a 52 week high of $189.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

