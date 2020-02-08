Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $16.10 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.60.

MSC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Studio City International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Studio City International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of MSC remained flat at $$19.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

