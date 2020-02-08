SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12), reports. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion.

Shares of FUJHY opened at $12.86 on Friday. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,739 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $32,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FUJHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

