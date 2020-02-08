Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 8,911 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Hologic worth $61,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hologic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $53.17. 1,792,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.