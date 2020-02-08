Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $52,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 16.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 584,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,994. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,504. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PKI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.