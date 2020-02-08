Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,028. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 152.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

