Superior Group of Companies Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.
Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.
SGC stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $175.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
