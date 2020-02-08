Superior Group of Companies Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

SGC stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $175.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.