SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.44–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $87-91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRDX. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of SurModics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SurModics to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SurModics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of SurModics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

SRDX stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 81,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,166. The company has a market capitalization of $546.73 million, a P/E ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. SurModics has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $61.08.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. On average, research analysts expect that SurModics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,963.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

